Weddings, funerals classified as 'essential' in health order amendment

Worship services are also impacted by the change. Recommended capacity limits can be exceeded but other safety measures like mask wearing is still required.

COLORADO, USA — Worship services and ceremonies such as funerals and weddings are now considered "essential" under a newly amended public health order, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced late Monday.

The changes outlined below took effect at 5 p.m on Dec. 7.

Worship and ceremonies such as weddings and funerals are classified as essential. Under the change, they can exceed recommended capacity caps if they cannot conduct their essential activity within those restrictions. However, the "must do their best to follow public health recommendations" and must still require masks indoors and follow other prevention measures like six feet spacing between members of different households and appropriate sanitation. Outdoor activities are still strongly preferred.

Institutions like museums, aquariums, or zoos may open indoors in order to perform educational functions, up to 25% capacity or 25 people per room, whichever is fewer.

The Colorado COVID-19 dial is a tool that allows Colorado to balance the urgent need to contain the virus with the need for localized guidance during the pandemic.