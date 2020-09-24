WATCH LIVE: CU leaders discuss new health order requiring all Boulder 18 to 22-year-olds to halt gatherings

Residents of 36 specific adresses where previous violations occured are under a stay-at-home order effective at 4 p.m. Thursday.

BOULDER, Colo. — Following several weeks of a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Boulder County Health issued a new public health order requiring residents in a specific age group to halt gatherings.

The order, which takes effect at 4 p.m. Thursday, applies to those between 18 and 22 years old. It will remain in effect for 14 days.

Cases of the novel coronavirus have been rising for nearly three weeks in Boulder County with the vast majority of transmission among Boulder residents in that age group, particularly among CU students and those living in the University Hill area.

“We must take stronger action to stop the spread of this virus in our community,” said Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director. “We have researched the actions we can take that would be effective while minimizing burden on those who have not been the source of increased transmission. We believe this strategy can achieve both goals.”

CU leaders will discuss the new PHO in a press briefing at 9 a.m.

The order includes two key provisions:

Anyone aged 18 to 22 years old anywhere in the City of Boulder may not participate in any gatherings of any size, whether indoors, outdoors, on or off campus, or with individuals of any age

Residents of 36 addresses identified in the Order who have repeatedly engaged in activities that violate public health orders or who live in congregate living situations must stay at their residence at all times (i.e. Stay-At-Home Order).

Those under the stay-at-home order must stay at their home residence for at least 14 days except for certain essential activities, which include:

To seek medical care, including COVID-19 testing

To obtain necessary supplies using curbside pickup or contactless delivery only. Necessary supplies include food, pet supply, medical supplies, and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of a residence

To engage in outdoor activity exercise (e.g. walking, hiking, biking, running, etc.) alone, and able to maintain at least six (6) feet distance from all other persons at all times.

The Order prohibits residents of the identified properties from:

Dining outside of the residence, whether at a business or at another residence.

Using any mode of public transportation or rideshare (e.g. bus, plane, taxi, train, Uber, Lyft, etc.).

Allowing anyone who does not live at the property to enter unless they are an essential visitor (e.g. service provider).

Leaving the property to move to another location, unless specific requirements are met.

Congregating in any common areas at the residence.

Participating in any form of outdoor activity exercise with another person.

Traveling further than walking distance of their residence when outdoors for exercise or work (with exceptions for financial hardship).

The PHO also requires that residents under the Stay-at-Home portion of the Order always wear a face-covering whenever outside their residence; maintain social distancing of at least six feet from all other people outside the household; and avoid contact with all others as much as possible.

While there has been little evidence of spread of the virus beyond the 18-22 age group, the continued increase in new cases in the city of Boulder prompted the Public Health Order(PHO) to help prevent the spread to other community members. health officials said.

The PHO prohibits all indoor and outdoor gatherings involving or among 18-22-year-old individuals within the City of Boulder, regardless of where they live or whether they are currently enrolled at CU.

Young adults this age are permitted to participate in exercise outside if they are alone, study outside alone, and go to work if they don’t live in a residence with stay-at-home requirements. Young adults this age are permitted to interact with members of their household, and those in high school are permitted to participate in school activities, as defined in the PHO.

“We understand that restricting gathering of young adults can have negative effects on their mental health,” said Zayach. “We urge family and friends to support the young adults in their life during this time by being available for them and helping them access mental health resources, if needed. The more diligently this Order is followed, the sooner we’ll be able to lift it.”

Anyone under the PHO who tests positive or has symptoms of COVID-19 is required to isolate. Neither a negative COVID-19 test nor a positive antibody test will negate the requirements of the order. Residents under the Stay-at-Home portion of the order must also provide the names of everyone living in their household.

To avoid transmission to other communities, individuals under the Stay-at-Home portion of the order must stay in their Boulder residence or stay at an alternative location that is within a 5-hour drive. Shared or public transportation is not permitted, including air travel.