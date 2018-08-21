The Craig Hospital Board of Directors has appointed a new CEO to lead the Englewood-based rehabilitation facility.

The board named Dr. Jandel Allen-Davis as its new president and chief executive officer on Monday. Allen-Davis, who replaces Mike Fordyce as CEO, begins her role Oct. 1.

Allen-Davis was chosen following a six-month executive search. She comes to Craig after 24 years with Kaiser Permanente, where she most recently served as vice president of government, external relations and research.

Bob Ladenburger, chairman of the Craig Hospital board, said in a statement that Allen-Davis has the skills to lead the hospital.

“But above all, the value she places on patients and the quality of their care is in perfect alignment with Craig’s culture, which is what makes this hospital unique,” he said.

