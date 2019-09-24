AURORA, Colo. — Can a high protein diet reverse Type 2 diabetes? That’s the focus of a study at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, led by Dr. Holly Wyatt.

Dr. Wyatt’s study is one of many being featured at the 9Health CU Anschutz Health and Wellness Research Fair on Saturday, Sept. 28.

At the fair you’ll be able to get free and low-cost health screenings from 9Health, along with the chance to meet researchers from the CU Anschutz Medical Campus and sign up to participate in their studies.

For the study led by Dr. Wyatt, they’re looking for participants with Type 2 diabetes who have been diagnosed within the last six years and have some weight to lose.

“We have a study where we’re looking at two different types of diet. One diet is a little higher in protein than you might expect and people on that diet will eat some lean red beef. The other diet is a more normal amount of protein and those people won’t eat any red beef,” Dr. Wyatt explains.

Researchers will evaluate how much weight participants of each diet group lost, if they were able to keep the weight off and for how long, changes to their blood glucose, and whether they were able to reduce their medications or reverse their Type 2 diabetes entirely.

“We want to see with these two different types of diet and weight loss, can we reverse diabetes? Can we get people off their medicines? Can we change things? This is a study for people who have Type 2 diabetes and want to make some lifestyle changes” adds Dr. Wyatt.

The study is an intensive, behavioral lifestyle program. Participants will work on diet, physical activity, and mindset. Dr. Wyatt says that it’s not just about losing weight but changing habits and keeping it off.

Participants in the study will get to learn a lot about themselves. Your metabolic rate will be measured, body composition measurements, bloodwork, and you’ll be reimbursed for your time.

“The great thing about this study is, even though you are on one of two diets, everybody gets a weight loss intervention, everybody gets State of Slim and you get it free for a year,” Dr. Wyatt adds.

State of Slim is a weight loss program designed in part by Dr. Wyatt to help participants lose weight and transform their mindset, so you keep the weight off.

If you are interested in participating in the study, you again, need to have Type 2 diabetes, have been diagnosed pretty recently – in the last six years or so, have at least 20 pounds to lose and a body mass index of at least 27, you aren’t on insulin but can be on other medications.

To sign up, come to the 9Health CU Anschutz Health and Wellness Research Fair on Saturday, Sept. 28 between 8 am and 12 p.m. You can also email wellness.research@ucdenver.edu or call 303-724-9198 for more information.