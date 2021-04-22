Drug take-back available at 9 Denver locations Saturday

Check your medicine cabinet for unwanted and unused medications. There are 9 drop-off locations in Denver on April 24.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is encouraging residents to get rid of unwanted and unused medications with a drug take-back event.

Coloradans can drop off medications at any of nine participating Denver Police locations on Saturday, April 24, National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

DPD said the goal of this event is to ensure the environmentally-safe disposal of prescription medicines and to reduce the likelihood of drug misuse or abuse.

The U.S. recorded the most-ever overdose deaths during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2020, with 83,544 Americans overdosing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DPD said another study showed that most abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinets.

Denver Police drop off locations

District 1 — 1311 West 46th Avenue

District 2 — 3921 Holly Street

District 3 — 1625 South University Boulevard

District 4 — 2100 South Clay Street

District 5 — 4685 Peoria Street

District 6 — 1566 Washington Street

King Soopers drop off locations:

2810 North Quebec Street

10406 East MLK Jr. Boulevard

18605 East Green Valley Ranch Boulevard

These drop-off sites cannot accept liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs. The DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations – as long as lithium batteries have been removed.

For additional information on the program or other drop off locations, click here.

