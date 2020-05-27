Denver Health begins allowing some visitors at its facilities

There are still areas that will not allow any visitors, including the emergency department and the hospital's nine family health centers.

DENVER — Denver Health is now allowing some visitors inside, however there are rules in place for people wanting to visit a loved one.

Here are places where visitors are allowed:

Adult Critical Care

Acute Care

Behavioral Health/Psych

Emergency

All clinics located in the hospital, including Adult, Pediatric and Women's Care Clinics

All nine Family Health Centers

Lab

Pharmacy

Radiology

All five Urgent Care locations

Outpatient surgery/procedure (exceptions can be made for designated responsible person)

One visitor will be allowed to visit the labor and delivery and OB screening departments if the visitor is a partner or family member.

Two visitors will be allowed for minors (patients under 21), when the visitor is defined as a parent or legal guardian, in the following departments:

Adolescent Psych

Pediatric Critical Care Units (NICU and PICU)

Pediatric Patients in Adult Critical Care Units (SICU)

Pediatric Emergency Department

Outpatient surgery/procedure

One visitor will be allowed for minors, when the visitor is defined as a parent or legal guardian, in the following departments:

Pediatric Clinic

Women's Care Clinic

Lab

Radiology

All nine Family Health Centers

All five Urgent Care locations

Denver Health officials said exceptions will be made to any of their visitation policies laid out above, with special consideration in cases of end-of-life or miscarriages.

Other circumstances that have unique visitor policies include:

Visitors under the age of 15 are not allowed unless they fall under one of the above definitions, or if they are with a single parent who has another minor child who is a patient.

Mothers can bring infants to post-partum appointments (but no other children).

Patients with cognitive, physical or mental disabilities who require help with the provision of medical care or activities of daily living, speaking for the patient or keeping the patient safe may have one assistance person as a designated visitor.

People who must exercise power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for a patient are also allowed to visit.

Any visitor performing official government functions will be given an exception to visit.

Denver Health said all approved visitors will be required to wear cloth or non-medical masks at all times, practice physical distancing of at least six feet and wash their hands for at least 20 seconds upon entering and leaving the patient's room. People who are allowed to visit will be given a special bracelet to wear, which cannot be shared with or swapped out with others.