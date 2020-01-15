DENVER — Notices were posted Wednesday morning at Denver's Lincoln Park that it will be closed as the city tries to mitigate a public health threat which includes a large rat infestation, a spokesperson for the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) said.

Resources workers were at the park, which is located between Civic Center Park and the State Capitol, Wednesday morning speaking with people in the park who are experiencing homelessness, Tammy Vigil with DPHE said. She said those workers were connecting people with resources and said that, on average, there are 200 open beds in Denver each night.

Vigil said they will work to clear the park Wednesday and will then assess the area and come up with an abatement plan. She said the biggest problem is the rat infestation, which she said was caused in part by food waste left in the park.

She also noted that other items such as syringes litter the park.

Denver's Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI, formerly known as Denver Public Works) will be tasked with the cleanup, which Vigil said will include bringing in a pest control company to assist with the rat problem.

Vigil said it is "not safe to be in this park," and said the closure was not related to the city's homeless camping ban, which Denver's City Attorney said they would begin enforcing again this week.

Last month, a ruling by a judge declared the camping ban unconstitutional. Denver County Court Judge Johnny Barajas found the city's 2012 camping ban to be cruel and unusual. Denver Police put a pause on enforcement on Dec. 27, the same day Barajas issued his ruling.

However, on Monday, Denver's City Attorney announced that the ruling does not prohibit enforcement of the city code while they appeal.

The urban camping ban keeps people from setting up tents on sidewalks and in parks, and police can issue citations or arrest someone for noncompliance. This is separate from homeless sweeps that require people to leave public areas for the purpose of cleaning, as was done during the enforcement suspension.

