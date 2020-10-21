Denver Police Department organizes a drug take-back day Saturday

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and partnering law enforcement agencies nationwide said they collected 882,919 pounds of unwanted medicines in 2019.

DENVER — In celebration of National Prescription Drug-Take Back Day, the Denver Police Department (DPD) is hosting an event for residents to drop off their unwanted or unused medications at one of their nine locations Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) in 2018 showed that 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs.

> The video above aired on October 26, 2019, about National Drug Take-Back Day

"The [NSDUH] study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet," DPD said.

These sites cannot accept any needles or sharps, mercury thermometers, oxygen containers, chemotherapy or radioactive substances, illicit drugs, or pressurized canisters.

DPD said in addition to medications, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration also accepts vaping devices and cartridges at drop off locations during National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. It is important to note that the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) cannot accept devices containing lithium-ion batteries.

Here is a list of Denver Police drop off locations:

District 1 1311 West 46th Ave.

District 2 3921 Holly St.

District 3 1625 South University Blvd.

District 4 2100 South Clay St.

District 5 4685 Peoria St.

District 6 1566 Washington St.