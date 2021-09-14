Denver Public Health announces new name

The public health agency will now be known as 'The Public Health Institute of Denver Health.'

DENVER — Denver Public Health announced it is changing its name to the Public Health Institute at Denver Health (PHIDH) on Tuesday.

The public health institute said the change represents a new identity and vision for innovating practice and improving health.

PHIDH said the new name is the result of more than two years of planning, and better reflects the organization's capabilities and work in public health, medical care and research.

> Video above: Head of Denver's public health agency wants to increase fines for violations.

“Our new name highlights the unique role we play in Denver, the metro area and across the region,” said Bill Burman, M.D., executive director of PHIDH . “One of the clear lessons of the current pandemic is that county lines don’t matter much to a virus, or any other health problem. Whether it is providing tuberculosis prevention and control services in the seven-county metro area or providing regional data on COVID-19 vaccination, the Public Health Institute at Denver Health is able to work across jurisdictional lines to improve health.”

PHIDH is a department within Denver Health and part of an intergraded health system, and collaborates with other health systems to increase prevention and engage communities.

PHIDH said these efforts include prevention of HPV-related cancers through vaccination, as well as training and capacity-building services for HIV and sexually transmitted infection prevention to health care and public health system across Colorado.

“One of the Public Health Institute at Denver Health’s strengths is the ability to understand the overlap between public health and medical care,” said Denver Health CEO Robin Wittenstein. “This perspective is applied to their role in training other public health entities from around the country to go beyond medical treatment to find the root cause of public health issues.”

