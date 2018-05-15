Denver kept its place on a new list of the most "fittest" cities in the United States.

Denver ranked No. 7 on the 11th annual Fitness Index created by the American College of Sports Medicine and the Anthem Foundation.

Last year, Denver also ranked No. 7 on the list, and a year earlier, ranked No. 3. This year's list was expanded to include 100 — instead of previous years' 50 — American cities in the rankings.

Arlington, Virginia ranked No. 1 with an overall score of 77.7, followed by: Minneapolis (77.2), Washington, D.C. (74), Madison, Wisconsin (72.4), Portland, Oregon (71.6), Seattle (71.5), and Denver (70.2).

