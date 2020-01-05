Denver Rescue Mission seeking volunteers

The Rescue Mission is looking for people to help serve meals at its auxiliary shelter at the National Western complex.

DENVER — Volunteers are needed to help serve meals at the Denver Rescue Mission's auxiliary shelter located at the National Western complex.

The Rescue Mission said a dozen volunteers are needed for every breakfast, lunch and dinner shift every day of the week.

Volunteers would be serving food and drinks to guests at the National Western complex.

There are some restrictions for people looking to volunteer.

The Rescue Mission said volunteers need to be 18 or older and up to 65-years-old with no underlying health conditions.

Volunteers will be required to bring and wear their own masks. The Rescue Mission will provide volunteers with gloves.

Anyone wishing to sign up to volunteer and to check open time slots can go to DenverRescueMission.org/Volunteer.

In early April, the mayor said the National Western Complex Hall of Education would be transformed and used as an auxiliary shelter to house up to 600 men who are currently experiencing homelessness in an effort to increase social distancing among the city's most vulnerable population.

The shelter opened April 9.

It provides three meals a day plus snacks. There are also showers, restrooms and laundry services, as well as access to WiFi, and public transportation.

In addition, healthcare services are available, along with screenings for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus which first appeared in China in late 2019.