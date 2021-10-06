Denver opens showers, laundry facilities at Civic Center Park

A mobile trailer at Civic Center has bathrooms, washers and dryers for those in need.

DENVER — Denver Parks & Recreation and Showers For All are partnering to offer free shower and laundry services at Civic Center in downtown Denver.

The Showers For All mobile trailer will offer free showers and laundry services to those experiencing homelessness and those in need from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each Monday and Thursday through the end of June.

Denver Parks & Recreation said that the Showers For All mobile trailer provides two full-service bathrooms and multiple washers and dryers.

Denver-based nonprofit Showers For All, an initiative of the Dignity Project, focuses on outreach for the most vulnerable and threatened. The organization's mission is to empower the journey away from homelessness by restoring dignity and hope.

Showers For All is supported by individual donations that can be made by visiting showersforall.org.

