DENVER — The full Denver City Council will consider a proposal Monday night that would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco within the city from 18 to 21.

A council committee advanced the proposal earlier this month that would also require stores to have new licenses in order to continue selling the products.

The measure covers all products containing nicotine, as well as “any electronic device that may be used to deliver nicotine to the person inhaling from the device.”

The move comes after Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) signed a bill allowing individual cities to pass their own local tobacco policies.

The Denver Public Health Department said 23% of high school students in the city use tobacco products like cigarettes, vape pens and chew.

If the Denver council passes its ordinance, the new age requirement would take effect immediately, but retailers wouldn't be formally cited for violations until more than three months later, according to our partners at Colorado Politics. Businesses would have to have the new licenses by Jan. 1, 2021.

Seven states and about 440 cities and counties have already joined the “Tobacco 21” movement.

One of those cities is Edgewater. An ordinance went into effect in March that raised the minimum legal sale age for tobacco products there from 18 to 21.

Several other cities in Colorado have similar policies: Aspen, Avon, Basalt, and Carbondale.

Late last month, Boulder city officials finalized plans to raise the minimum purchasing age to 21 for tobacco and nicotine products. They also moved forward with plans to ban the sale of electronic cigarette products containing nicotine.

