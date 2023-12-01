Celebrate mothers this May by donating blood

Donated blood is needed for one in every 83 baby deliveries in the U.S.

DENVER — Vitalant is launching a month-long “Donate for Mothers” campaign in May to support women who have experienced pregnancy-related complications.

More than 40 hospital and community blood drives and all Colorado Vitalant donation centers will highlight the experiences of moms through the lifesaving act of blood donation from May 1 through May 31.

Vitalant said blood transfusions help patients in need and are critical for women who experience complications or emergencies during childbirth.

Donated blood is needed for one in every 83 baby deliveries in the United States, according to Vitalant. The blood already on the shelf that helps in an emergency, and that’s why it’s crucial to always maintain a safe and ready supply at all times.

"We are grateful that so many advocates and hospital partners support Donate for Mothers each year to help raise awareness of the importance of blood donation for patients like these brave women who experience childbirth complications," said Vitalant Mountain Division Vice President Anne Burtchaell. "We encourage the community to honor a mom in their life by giving blood year-round so that patients get the lifesaving transfusions they depend on."

Vitalant said if donors can’t make it to a participating Donate for Mothers blood drive, they can pledge to give in support of a mother in their life through Vitalant’s Virtual Blood Drive option.

Donors can find a complete list of drives, learn more and make an appointment to give at vitalant.org/donateformothers/rockymountain.

All Vitalant blood donors who give now through May 15 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card redeemable by email.

All donors who give with Vitalant in May are also automatically entered into the “Vacay Giveaway” to win one of three, $5,000 gift cards.

