Douglas County Health Department taking over COVID-19 services this month

The Tri-County Health Department is expected to provide all other services through the end of next year.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — In less than two weeks, Douglas County COVID-19 services will transition from Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) to Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) as they prepare to manage those services according to an amended Intergovernmental Agreement signed this week.

During the transition, which is expected to begin Nov. 22, TCHD and DCHD will continue to proactively coordinate to ensure the continuation of COVID-19 services, including coordination with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

DCHD will not provide COVID-19 services directly but instead contract them out to Jogan Health Solutions (JHS), area health and medical consulting provider.

JHS will take over services including:

Case investigation

Contact tracing

Isolation and quarantine guidance

Outbreak services

Case management for individuals in isolation or quarantine

“As we partner to create this smooth transition, we are confident that Jogan Health Solutions will effectively serve the Douglas County community,” said Dr. John Douglas, Tri-County Health Department Executive Director.

“Our COVID-19 program staff has provided tremendous support to Douglas County residents over the past 20 months with a range of services: from working with long-term care facilities to schools and the community to help slow the spread of COVID-19. TCHD will continue providing all other public health services to Douglas County residents with the same dedication to excellence.”

TCHD plans to continue providing all other public health services through the end of 2022 as part of the Intergovernmental Agreement with Douglas County signed in September.

The Douglas County Board of Health amended the agreement on Nov. 10 to reflect the responsibility of COVID-19 services being transitioned to DCHD.

COVID-19 testing and vaccine accessibility will continue being offered throughout the County by various providers, including pharmacies, local clinics, healthcare providers and more. TCHD will continue to support Douglas County through:

Administering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at TCHD clinic locations and supporting community vaccination and testing

Continuing to post data analytics for DCHD on TCHD COVID-19 dashboard

Continuing to post information related to community vaccination and community testing locations on the TCHD website

Working with schools, childcare facilities and other businesses by providing all other non-COVID-19 public health services such as inspections and foodborne illness and other communicable disease investigations

Providing resources and education to the community

Douglas County community members can call the state’s CO-HELP call center at 303-389-1687 for general COVID-19 questions or concerns. They can also get additional COVID-19 vaccine updates and find a provider by visiting CDPHE’s website at covid19.colorado.gov.

For all other public health services, call TCHD or visit their website.

Douglas County joined TCHD in 1966 and made a prior commitment to remain part of the agency through Dec. 31, 2022. More than a year ago, in July 2020, there were talks about splitting with the department after health orders were put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those issues resurfaced when mask mandates were put in place for young students in schools by TCHD in mid-August. TCHD initially had an opt-out provision but rescinded that order and replaced it with a new order that does not have that opt-out provision. That move came after both Douglas County and Adams County chose to opt-out.