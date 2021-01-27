DPS offers students free menstrual products in bathrooms

District officials want to provide some relief to students who feel shame or cannot afford feminine hygiene products.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) hopes to alleviate some added stress for students after it installed menstrual product dispensers in restrooms across the district – free of charge for students.

The dispensers are in all of DPS high schools, middle schools and K-8 schools, filled with pads and tampons.

DPS started working on the initiative last year after a student approached officials about the need. The George Washington High School senior was concerned about some students who couldn't afford feminine hygiene products.

"Many may not think feminine hygiene products is something that would be difficult to purchase, but within our community we do have kids and families that find that difficult," Trena Marsal, the executive director of facility management at DPS said.

Marsal said body-shaming was another concern. School officials didn't want students to feel self-conscious going to the nurse's office for a menstrual product.

"Really wanted them to have a private location such as our bathrooms to privately secure the products to make them more comfortable," Marsal explained. "That's what we're here for to support our students. So we were happy to support."

DPS had to pause installing the dispensers last year when the pandemic hit. Marsal said officials got back in touch with their vendor when they were allowed back in schools.

"I found it tremendous that we were able to install the dispensers," Marsal said. "We have 795 restrooms throughout the district, we have 74 total schools, and only four remaining."

They planned to have all the dispensers installed by Monday, Feb. 1.

The first round of products cost $30,000 - $31,000 dollars, according to Marsal, including the dispensers. Marsal said her office worked with former superintendent Susana Cordova to make sure the district would have sustainable funding to continue providing tampons and pads in the future.

Denver School Board Director and activist Tay Anderson also supported the initiative.

FREE menstrual products have begun to arrive in restrooms across Denver Public Schools! pic.twitter.com/4sH8tfhYAY — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) January 26, 2021

Feminine hygiene products have come up multiple times in Colorado in the past two years. A group of Democrats tried making menstrual products free to students statewide in early 2020, but the bill never made it to the House floor. School districts would have received grants to purchase the tampons and pads.

In 2019, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill that made tampons and pads free for women in jail. Those products were already free for inmates in Colorado state prisons.

Denver City Council also voted unanimously to get rid of the city's "tampon tax" in 2019. People still need to pay state taxes on feminine hygiene products.