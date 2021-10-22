Drug Take Back Day returns Saturday

During the event in April, DPD collected more than 1,450 pounds of unwanted medicines.

COLORADO, USA — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day takes place Saturday.

Police departments, health departments, hospitals, pharmacies and grocery stores across Colorado will participate in the disposal of unwanted and unused medications.

The goal of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is to ensure the environmentally-safe disposal of prescription medicines and to reduce the likelihood of drug misuse or abuse.

Drug Take-Back Day is a no-questions-asked program and drop offs are completely anonymous.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) will have nine participating police stations and three other locations on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Denver Police drop off locations

District 1: 1311 W. 46th Ave.

District 2: 3921 Holly St.

District 3: 1625 S. University Blvd.

District 4: 2100 S. Clay St.

District 5: 4685 Peoria St.

District 6: 1566 Washington St.

Denver King Soopers drop off locations

King Soopers: 2810 N. Quebec St.

King Soopers: 10406 E. MLK Jr. Blvd.

King Soopers: 8605 E. Green Valley Ranch Blvd.

Avon drop off

Avon Walmart: 171 Yoder Ave.

Boulder drop off

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters: 5600 Flatiron Parkway

Colorado Springs drop off locations

Police Operations Center: 705 S. Nevada Ave.

University of Colorado Memorial Hospital North: 4050 Briargate Parkway

Security Fire Station 1: 400 Security Blvd.

King Soopers: 7915 Constitution Ave.

Lyons drop off

Lyons Substation: 432 Fifth Ave.

Superior drop off

Superior Substation: 405 Center Drive

For additional information on the program or other drop off locations, click or tap here.

