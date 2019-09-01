Allergies. Everyone seems to have them, but what is fact or fiction about how they are diagnosed and treated?

1) Food allergies are very common in the general population? FICTION

A new study surveyed approximately 40,000 people online and by phone to assess if they thought they had food allergies. If they answered yes, what were their symptoms?

One-in-5 people thought they had a food allergy, but based on medical criteria, only half (11 percent) had true food allergies. The symptoms people described as food allergies were more consistent with food intolerances. About one-third of the people surveyed said they had developed the allergy as an adult. The most common food allergens were shellfish, peanuts, milk, eggs, wheat, soy, fin fish and tree nuts.

A food allergy causes an immune system response, triggering multiple organs to respond. People may get hives on their skin and, in severe cases, have difficulty breathing, swelling in the throat or anaphylactic shock, which could require an epinephrine shot.

That's different than food intolerance, which is primarily digestive problems (e.g. bloating, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation) after you eat. This can be due to enzymes which are lacking to break down food, irritable bowel disease, celiac disease, stress or even food additives.

Here's a helpful tip to differentiate between a food allergy versus a food intolerance: Keep a food journal to keep track of what foods are triggers and the associated symptoms.

2) Introduce your kids to peanuts as early as 4-6 months old. FACT

Give your kids peanuts as early as possible to help reduce the risk of peanut allergies later on.

The number of kids with peanut allergies has nearly quadrupled in recent years. In 2000, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommended parents should avoid giving their kids peanuts at least until they are 3 years old. Because much of the immune system is developed early in life, scientists believe peanut “food avoidance” may have contributed to the increase in peanut allergies.

Now, based on new studies testing early peanut exposure, the National Institutes of Health and the AAP are recommending parents introduce infants to peanuts as early as 4-6 months old, when they have started to eat solids. Helpful tip for parents to introduce peanuts: Parents should start with peanut butter powder, not with whole peanuts. All infants should be exposed to peanuts by 6 months old. Before you start giving your kids peanuts, discuss it with your pediatrician and make sure you know the symptoms of an allergic reaction.

3) Allergies only happen in the summer and spring. FICTION

Many people think they picked up a cold or the flu, but it may be allergies. Now that we are headed indoors, people’s allergies can also start to worsen as they are exposed to indoor allergens like dander, fur, dust mites, cockroaches etc. Symptoms of allergies are runny nose, eyes watering or red, sneezing or itchy throat.

Tips to help your allergies through the winter:

Limit the carpet in your house. Dust mites live in carpets.

Avoid contacts with pets if you are allergic.

Wash your hands as much as possible, leave the house when vacuuming or dusting, and take a shower immediately or change clothes if you are exposed to pet dander.

Replace down pillows and comforters, due to dust mites.

Don’t wash your hair and lay down. This can breed mold in your pillow.

Mold can also live on wet surfaces. Clean up spills as soon as possible.

Follow 9NEWS Medical Expert Dr. Comilla Sasson on Facebook and Twitter. Have a medical question or health topic idea? Email Dr. Comilla at c.sasson@9news.com



