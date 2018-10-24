The Rock 'N' Roll race series brought thousands of people to Denver this weekend to run the half -marathon (13.1 miles), 10K (6.2 miles) and 5K (3.1 miles) races.

During my half-marathon run, I had plenty of time to mull over my favorite fact or fiction about working out and getting race-ready.

1) Carbohydrate loading is important before a race. FICTION/FACT (it depends)

“Carbo loading” is the idea that you increase your carbohydrates (bread, rice, grains, pasta etc.) 2-3 days before a big race, and then eat a small but carbohydrate-full meal the night before your race.

The idea behind eating extra carbohydrates starting two to three days before a race is to help build up the glycogen levels in your muscles, which is what gets broken down and used for energy during a race.

If you are doing an endurance type event -- such as a half-marathon, longer distance triathlon or longer bike rides -- you may want to carb-load. However, if you are running shorter distances, most of us who eat normal meals do not need to carb-load for the event. Although it may sound great to eat that giant plate of pasta, you are making your gut work harder the night before the race. Don’t try any new foods the night before. If possible, stay home so you don’t risk food poisoning the night before your big event.

2) Coffee before a workout can boost your performance. FACT

Hallelujah for all of us coffee addicts. Studies have shown that racers who drink a cup o’ joe approximately 45-60 minutes prior to a workout improved their performance and their race times. So, go ahead, reach for that cup of coffee. You may want to stay away from the lattes or the heavy coffee drinks, because that may be a bit too much for your gut to handle, especially on race-day morning.

3) Runners get slower as we age. FACT

This is true unfortunately. I felt this this weekend for sure. Research shows that as we get older, our strides get shorter and we use different muscles in our legs. The calf and ankle becomes weaker, and we rely more on our hips and quadriceps to run. Working on strengthening the lower leg muscles may help. But, our metabolism and our endurance capacity also go down as we age. So, it may take more training and focus to try to even stay close to your pace goals.

4) Stretch before you work out. FICTION

Gone are the days of static stretches (holding a position in place for a certain amount of time) before your workout. Research has shown you need to warmup those muscles first, and then stretch them using dynamic stretches, which are low-intensity movements using the same muscles you will be using during your workout (e.g. high knees, walking lunges) to make sure you don’t tear any muscles fibers.

Stretching “cold” without a proper warm-up can be much worse on your body. Warm-up for about 3-5 minutes, and then go into the dynamic stretches. Post-workout spend another 5-10 minutes cooling down and stretching. This is the best time to work on your flexibility.

