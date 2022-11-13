Family offers warning after 2 children diagnosed with RSV

Pediatric hospitals in Colorado said last week that the current surge in RSV cases is like nothing they have seen before.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in Colorado are surging. A representative for Children's Hospital of Colorado said last week the current increase in RSV cases is like nothing they have seen before.

More than 500 people have been hospitalized in the state since the beginning of October. Of those patients, more than 90% are pediatric cases. That includes Summer Baker's 21-month-old daughter and 5-year-old son.

"It was like less than 24 hours and she was in the hospital," Baker explained. She told 9NEWS the last few weeks have been a struggle for her family. Baker said her son was diagnosed with RSV over Halloween, her daughter wasn't far behind.

"I can remember my daughter being in the hospital and she was on oxygen and she would fall asleep and [her oxygen would] dip," she said. "With the oxygen in her nose they'd have to crank her up just to keep her breathing, so she could sleep. That's terrifying that your kid is currently hooked up to oxygen and still tanking a little bit."

Baker's daughter was released, but will still receive oxygen at home until later in the week. Now the focus turns to preventative measures as hospitals see a 30% patient increase in their emergency departments.

"There are moments where we are effectively coming close to having all our physical beds full," said Dr. Kevin Carney, an emergency medicine physician at Children's Hospital Colorado. "Think twice before going to a big event or close confined space where you may be at risk of catching infection from someone else."

Baker is thankful her children seem to be out of the woods, but she knows they can develop RSV again and plans to continue to take preventative measures to try and keep them as safe as possible.

"If you know RSV is so bad right now, then don’t put your kids around other people if you can help it," Baker said. "That’s kind of what goes through my mind for sure."

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said last week they were also seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. They say part of the COVID increase is due to new omicron subvariants that are more transmissible.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.