Newly FDA-approved Alzheimer's drug brings hope for some families

On Monday, the FDA approved the first new Alzheimer's drug in nearly 20 years.

DENVER — It wasn't too difficult to see just how much Sam Van Why loved his wife Donna. Every time he said her name, he couldn't help but reach out and touch her arm or give her an adoring stare.

"We have a lot of good moments," he said. "There are times the role of caretaker overshadows that, but most of the time we’ve continue to be a loving couple."

"Caretaker" is a title that sometimes outweighs another title: husband. Donna has dementia, and Van Why said it's likely Alzheimer's.

"I'm afraid this past year we've seen more digression for Donna," he said. "COVID-19 has had some tremendous impact on us."

While the isolation was a big setback for the Van Whys this year, the FDA made an announcement on Monday that was a big win.

"We’re really excited about it," Sam Van Why said. "Even though this isn't a cure, it lengthens the time the people are able to be with their loved ones."

On Monday, the FDA approved an Alzheimer's drug for the first time in nearly 20 years. The drug, aducanumab, claims to potentially treat the underlying disease, rather than manage symptoms.

But according to NBC News, the approval came with controversy. An independent advisory panel urged the FDA to reject the drug. They warned that the treatment hadn't shown to help slow the progression of the disease.

Still, the Van Whys think more people should get a shot at it. Sam Van Whys thought of his brother Duane and his mother Lucy, taken by the same disease that is slowly getting ahold of his wife.

"When I read about articles [about the new drug], some of the patients that have had stabilization improvement, I’m thinking boy, that’s for us," he said. "I’m excited at least the people that are new to Alzheimer's will have that opportunity."

It's an opportunity that he said he knows isn't a fix. He hopes one day that there will be a bigger scientific advancement: a cure.

"We go beyond what this new drug is able to do," he said. "And my hope is that Donna will be able to qualify so she can be among the first that survive Alzheimer’s."

Aducanumab will cost $56,000 a year per patient, according to Biogen. CNBC reports the out-of-pocket cost for patients will depend on their health coverage.