DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday that the federal government approved a Colorado reinsurance plan designed to lower premiums for individuals buying insurance on the state health care exchange.

“We are thrilled to announce that Colorado has received federal approval for our reinsurance program, which will directly reduce health care premiums for hundreds of thousands of Colorado families. Bringing down the outrageous cost of health care in our state has been a top priority for my administration from the beginning, and this is a significant milestone on our way toward achieving that goal."

RELATED: Colorado a step closer to adopting health reinsurance plan

RELATED: Polis' Promises: Reinsurance to lower health costs. What's reinsurance?

Polis already has released projections showing that premiums next year for 400,000 Coloradans - about 8% of those buying insurance on the exchange - will drop by more than 18% with a reinsurance plan in place.

The program starts for 2020 coverage plans.

Under it, the state covers the most expensive medical claims, allowing private insurers to lower rates for individuals participating in the individual Connect for Health Colorado market.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS