Street drugs containing fentanyl circulating in Boulder, officials say

Boulder Health said that the Xanax and Oxycodone pills containing the fentanyl could increase the risk of death from accidental overdose.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder County Public Health (BCPH) said on Saturday that street drugs containing fentanyl were circulating in the community and could significantly increase the risk of accidental overdose deaths.

The pills were 30 mg of Xanax and Oxycodone and probably came from Mexico, the health department said in a press release. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin and particularly dangerous to youth, BCPH said in the release.

Every day, more than 100 people in the United States die due to drug overdoes, and the rates of overdose have increased dramatically over the past decade. Drug overdoses surpass car accidents as the leading cause of accidental deaths, BCPH said.

“Anyone who may use street drugs, or knows someone who does, should keep Naloxone (an overdose reversal drug) with them at all times,” said Trina Faatz, of the Boulder County Substance Use Advisory Group, in the release. “And, if possible, avoid using alone, or inform someone that they will be using.”

BCPH said that signs of overdose include:

Not responsive to sound or pain, such as a sternum rub

Not breathing

Blue lips or fingertips

Loud gurgling sounds

Those looking for overdose prevention kits can receive one at BCPH and some local pharmacies without a prescription.

"Naloxone, also known as Narcan, can reverse the effects of a drug overdose from opiates, including heroin and prescription opiates, such as Percocet or Oxycontin, " said BCPH. "While Naloxone (or Narcan) can reverse the effects of an overdose caused by heroin or other opioids, multiple doses may be needed if the potency of the drug is very strong."

Videos of how to use naloxone are available at BoulderCountyWorks.org and on the OpiRescue phone app.

