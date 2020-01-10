Summit County officials extend public health order, discuss flu shots and rising case numbers

Given an increase in COVID-19 cases, the public health order will Summit County Board of Health extend another month.

KEYSTONE, Colo. — With rising cases and an increase in outbreaks, county commissioners decided to extend the public health order for another month at a Summit County Board of Health meeting Tuesday, Sept. 29.

This time around, the county will be extending the order as is, maintaining the countywide mask mandate and a 10-person limit on personal gatherings.

“If we turn our train around and get back on track with implementing all of our public health order and physical distancing protocols with our employers, hopefully, we can … move to a lesser restrictive phase sometime in October, at which point we would update the local order,” Public Health Director Amy Wineland said.

At the meeting, Wineland updated the board on the county’s plan to have a point of distribution site for administering flu shots this fall.