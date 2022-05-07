Donation of Demaryius Thomas' brain hopes to raise awareness of CTE

Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center researchers diagnosed former Broncos wide receiver, Demaryius Thomas, with stage 2 of the brain disease.

DENVER — The family of Demaryius Thomas released the findings of his brain study to help raise awareness of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and encourage the football community to support research on Tuesday.

Boston University CTE Center researchers diagnosed the former Broncos wide receiver with stage 2 of CTE. Thomas, 33, died in December 2021 – six months after retiring from the NFL.

"Once I became aware of CTE and began to familiarize myself with the symptoms, I noticed that Demaryius was isolating himself and I saw other changes in him," said Katina Smith, Demaryius' mother. "He was just so young, and it was horrible to see him struggle. His father and I hope all families learn the risks of playing football. We don't want other parents to have to lose their children like we did."

Concussion Legacy Foundation arranged the brain donation to the BU CTE Center. The foundation's CEO, Dr. Chris Nowinski, called the Thomas family shortly after learning about his passing.

"I knew how great of a player he was and how well respected he was and I thought the odds were he had the disease and if the world knew it maybe we can help our understanding of this disease," said Nowinski. "Demaryius' father is a former football player himself. He knew about CTE and he understood the importance of the work."

There are four stages of CTE. Stage 2 CTE is associated with progressive behavior, cognitive and mood abnormalities. Thomas' family said he developed depression, anxiety and struggled with his memory in the years before he died.

"It is not just a problem with the NFL players," said Nowinski. "Sixteen of the first 65 players who never went beyond high school we have diagnosed with CTE."

According to Nowinski, one study published from the research of hundreds of football players' brains showed the odds of developing CTE doubled about every three seasons someone plays.

"Parents don’t understand that by putting a helmet on a child and putting them on a football field they might be giving them CTE," he said. "The reality is if the kids played long enough they would eventually give them CTE."

Thomas played 10 seasons in the NFL. In all, he competed in tackle football for 16 years. His family wants parents to learn playing the sport comes with risk.

"What should shock us is a 33-year-old had a degenerative brain disease caused by playing a sport that he couldn’t feel the damage happening when he was playing," said Nowinski.

There has been speculation his death may be related to an epileptic seizure. The Concussion Legacy Foundation said it is far more likely that Thomas developed post-traumatic epilepsy after a car crash and fall he experienced several years ago.