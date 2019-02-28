GREELEY, Colo. — Franklin Middle School in Greeley was closed on Thursday and will be closed on Friday after a norovirus outbreak that has "infected a significant number of students and staff."

According to a release from the Greeley School District, a "larger-than-usual number of sick students" was first reported Feb. 22.

That's when the Weld County Health Department was called in to consult with District 6 staff. District 6 cleaning crews cleaned and disinfected the school over the weekend, and have been cleaning and disinfecting with additional personnel every night this week.

However, more than 100 students were reported sick Wednesday with a number having to be sent home during the school day. Several staff members are sick as well.

“We have been in consultation with the Weld County Health Department and have followed the cleaning protocols and health precautions that have been recommended,” Superintendent Dr. Deirdre Pilch said. “Despite all our efforts, the norovirus continues to impact a significant number of students and staff. We believe closing the school Thursday and Friday will help those who are infected to recover and help stop the spread of the virus.”

The incubation period for norovirus is up to 48 hours, which means people can be carrying the virus, spreading the virus and have no symptoms.

Norovirus is also a highly contagious, hard-to-kill virus that takes very specific procedures and time to eliminate.

The school will reopen Monday, March 4. Extra cleaning crews will work over the next few days to again disinfect every surface in the building. Franklin staff will not be allowed to access the building during the closure.

