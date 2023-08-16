Free dental care offered by local provider at Labor Day event

Risas Dental and Braces invited new and current patients to get free dental care at their 12th annual Labor of Love event.

DENVER — People in Denver can take advantage of this coming Labor Day to get dental care— for free.

Risas Dental and Braces is holding its 12th annual Labor of Love event on Saturday, Sept. 4, in which new and current patients can receive dental treatments at no cost.

People can choose to receive a basic cleaning, filling, simple extraction or exam and X-Ray; additionally, those who are interested in braces or clear aligners can get a free orthodontic consultation.

“Labor of Love changes the lives of thousands of people in a single day, every year. We understand that rising costs and the pandemic have made it difficult for many to get the treatment they need,” said Jeff Adams, CEO of Risas. “With that in mind, we have given over $10 million in free treatments over the years to community members, continuously helping prevent larger health issues from arising later.”

Free treatments will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following Risas Dental locations:

Aurora South – 3575 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, CO 80014

Commerce City – 6091 Dexter St., Commerce City, CO 80022

Denver South – 2731 W Evans Ave, Denver, CO 80219

Wheat Ridge – 3815 N. Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

The locations at Aurora North and Federal Heights aren't participating in the event.

Risas Dental said they provided $680,000 in free treatments in the 2022 Labor of Love event, which treated over 1,500 patients. They expect to give away over $500,000 in dental care this year across their participating offices in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Texas.

