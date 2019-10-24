DENVER — Colorado's health department is investigating the death of an 18-year-old, Denver-area male that may be related to vaping.

"We currently have a number of cases under investigation, including one death," said Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CPDHE) spokesperson Shannon Barbare.

Barbare said confirming the death will take "significant time" and is conditional on autopsy results.

"We cannot give any other details about this death," she said.

Health officials said Thursday that there are fewer reports of vaping-related illnesses coming in.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 125 additional cases nationwide were reported in the last week, bringing the total to 1,604 in this year's outbreak. That includes 34 deaths, one more than last week.

RELATED: Vaping-related illnesses in US still rising, but more slowly

The vaping outbreak appears to have started in March. No single ingredient, electronic cigarette or vaping device has been linked to all the illnesses. Most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the high-inducing ingredient in marijuana.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS