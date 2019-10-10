COLORADO, USA — Those who buy health insurance though the state's exchange will see an average premium cost decrease of 20.2%, according to an announcement Thursday by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

The same reductions will apply to those who buy individual insurance plans outside of the exchange, according to state insurance officials.

This is the first time the cost of health insurance plans offered through the state exchange, Connect for Health Colorado, has gone down in its six-year history, the governor said Thursday.

Insurance premium rates will drop by between 15.5% to 34% for the state's nine insurance geographic rating areas (health care costs vary by region). The Western Slope, except for Grand Junction, will see the biggest decreases: as much as $10,302 for a family of four. Boulder will see the smallest decreases, about $4,179 for a family of four.

