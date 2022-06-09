9Health Fair has new name of 365 Health, expanded services

365 Health will continue to hold health fairs and will offer a new preventative health program, Health in Hand.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The nonprofit organization known for more than 40 years as 9Health Fair announced a new name and expanded preventative health services on Tuesday.

“9Health Fair’s legacy and deep connection to the community first established 43 years ago remains, but our expansion of preventative services, resources and tools moves us beyond just hosting health fairs in an effort to help Coloradans stay healthy 365 days a year, and the name 365 Health better represents our expanded mission,” said CEO Gary Drews in a news release.

365 Health will still hold health fairs, and 9NEWS remains the nonprofit’s media sponsor. In addition, the nonprofit is introducing Health in Hand, a resource for individuals, businesses, nonprofits and employees to reduce out-of-pocket health care costs.

Health in Hand will cost $99 per year and will provide unlimited access to nonemergency text-first telehealth advice and information from licensed primary, mental health and psychiatry physicians via CirrusMD. Users also get an annual blood screening and year-round health education support.

The goal is to provide accessible and equitable preventive health services that bridge health-care gaps for underserved and health-conscious Colorado residents.

“Many Coloradans postponed or skipped their preventive health care due to COVID-19, and we continue to see a drop-off in preventive care and screenings as compared to before the pandemic,” Drews said.

Other 365 Health services, resources and tools include:

Low-cost preventive health screenings at more than 30 Quest Diagnostics Lab Patient Centers throughout Colorado with no doctor’s visit or insurance needed.

Clinics for flu and COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable and underserved communities, in partnership with Safeway and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Free online health assessments, information, videos and tools to help individuals understand health risks, to navigate the health care system and to find local health resources.

“Preventative health care and screenings are vital to maintaining good health, avoiding future problems or catching them early when they’re easier to treat,” Drews said. “With health care’s rising costs, our free and affordable health services are a necessary resource for those who may lack access or who have high deductible insurance plans or no insurance at all.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Senior Source

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.