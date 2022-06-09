365Health, CU Anschutz Medical Campus to host health fair in Aurora

The event will take place at the Anschutz Health and Wellness Center on Nov. 5.

AURORA, Colo. — 365 Health, the nonprofit organization known for more than 40 years as 9Health Fair, and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus are hosting a community health fair in Aurora next Saturday.

The event will take place at the Anschutz Health and Wellness Center, located at 12348 E. Montview Blvd in Aurora on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Guests who attend the event can get free or low-cost health screenings, blood work, COVID-19 and flu vaccines, medical advice and more.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to talk to researchers about things like asthma, brain health, weight loss and exercise. Along with talking to researchers, attendees can sign up to participate in research studies.

The fair will showcase over 25 different research opportunities.

The fair is free to the public. For more information about the event go to 365health.org.

