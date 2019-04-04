You may have heard about 9Health Fairs, now let us tell you why you should care. Many health issues have no symptoms but the professional screenings at 9Health Fair can uncover your health risks early before it’s an emergency.

With medical costs skyrocketing, it pays to use your community non-profit health fairs. While there are health fairs already going on, starting Saturday, April 6th, there will be 9 days in a row of health fairs across the state, so you're bound to find one near you!

Different Locations, Same Affordable Screenings

Each 9Health Fair location has its own personality. Many of our 9Health Fairs are held in community churches or schools. Some take place at local medical facilities. One of our fairs was held at a really cool event center with cars and motorcycles! That one is like a museum.

The important thing to know is that while the location may be different, we offer all of our blood screenings at all locations. When you get a blood screening, there is a medical professional there to draw your blood and then it is sent to our partner, Quest Laboratories, for testing. You don’t have to fast – only two levels may be affected, glucose and triglycerides, and the medical professionals know how to interpret those.

The majority of our 9Health Fair locations will also have free screenings available. Those vary by location because each site finds a specialized medical professional to volunteer their time for those particular screenings, such as skin, breast, and vision, hearing and up to 20 more.

Volunteers to Help You

When you walk in the door, or maybe even just when you pull in the parking lot, you will be greeted by volunteers. They’re there to help guide you where you want to go.

If you’re not sure what screenings you should be getting, each site has an Education Registration medical volunteer to help you identify the screenings you may need based on family history and current health factors.

Most likely, from there, you’ll go and have your blood drawn. After that, you can then check out the free screenings available at that site. Some sites even have wellness zones with cooking or exercise demonstrations. You can stay as long as you like.

If you registered online, you’ll get an email notifying you when your results are ready within two to four weeks. If you registered at the fair, you’ll get a copy mailed to you within four to six weeks. And, if you ever have any questions, you can call our nurses at our office and they will be happy to answer them for you. We do encourage you to take your results to your primary care provider, so he or she can help you track your numbers (think cholesterol, thyroid, A1c, etc).

If any of your levels indicate you need immediate attention and follow up, our nurses will call you within 24 to 48 hours of your screening so you can contact your provider immediately. They can also help you understand what might be going on and direct you to other resources you might need.

All in all, we hope you find it to be a fun, friendly environment where you can learn more about your personal health. Bring a friend or family member with you. Not because you’ll need someone to drive you home afterward, but simply because you want them to take care of their health too!

Now that you have a better understanding of what 9Health Fair is, we’ll see you there!

