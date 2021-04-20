9Health Fair expands services, rebrands as 9Health: 365

9Health added 365 to its name and refreshed its brand to reflect this expansion of services to the community every day of the year.

COLORADO, USA — 9Health Fair, which is known for providing community health fairs across the state, is expanding services, and with that expansion comes a new name.

The 42-year-old community non-profit announced they're rebranding as 9Health 365. The name is a nod to the fact that they're making affordable health screenings available year-round and providing additional preventive health tools and services every day of the year.

>In the video above 9Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli joins us to discuss how this surge may look different and why.

“What has been a remarkable 42-year run as 9Health Fair is now poised to make an even greater impact year-round by expanding beyond once-a-year events,” Gary Drews, CEO said. “While the COVID-19 pandemic required us to temporarily cancel health fairs to protect the health of our communities, we have weathered the worst of the pandemic and are emerging stronger than ever.”

Today, Coloradans can access 9Health Fair screenings conveniently at the same affordable prices at Quest Patient Service Centers while the spring 9Health Fairs have been postponed.

Order the screenings at 9HealthFair.org and schedule an appointment at a Quest Patient Service Center for the day and time that works best. Screenings are available to all Coloradans, regardless of whether they have health insurance or not.

9Health:365 also features a new service now available for organizations, businesses, and groups that combines health screenings with accessible and affordable text-based telehealth, digital tools, and the education essential to using them wisely every day of the year.

The services will be available to individuals later this year along with additional benefits, including behavioral health. All the enhancements help 9Health:365 fulfill its long-awaited goal of connecting people to the preventive care they needed to act on their personalized health findings.

“9Health:365 signals significant progress to connecting people to affordable and accessible preventive health and follow-up care,” Drews commented. “If the pandemic taught us anything, it reinforced the importance of our shared mission: to increase health awareness among underserved communities and connect people to the resources and tools that will help them take responsibility for their own health.”

While the health fairs were postponed during the pandemic, 9Health:365 has re-deployed its resources to also support the State of Colorado’s equity priority to provide COVID-19 Vaccines in underserved communities.

9Health:365 is committed to ensuring all Coloradans have access to this life-saving vaccine.

“We are honored to be a part of the State’s effort to stop the spread of COVID,” said Drews. “If we want to get our lives back to normal, we must vaccinate everyone we can as quickly as we can. As the wearing of masks has proven, it will take all of us working together to get this situation under control. 9Health:365 is proud to be a part of the team.”

Together, the vaccine distribution assistance and the new accessibility to preventive health year-round demonstrate 9Health:365’s continued commitment to the health and wellness of the Colorado community.

Last fall, 9Health temporarily reduced operations to reinvent the organization due to the "continuing impacts" of the COVID-19 pandemic. Board members said they hoped to "strategically assess" how the organization could "serve the health needs of Colorado now and in the future."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS