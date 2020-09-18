9Health your way

Receive preventive health screenings at 9Health Fairs, Quest Diagnostics, or from your own home.

DENVER — Health and wellbeing have never been more important than now during the COVID-19 pandemic and that’s why 9Health has revamped its offerings to bring preventive screenings to you in new ways.

With 9Health, you can access preventive health screenings your way with options at 9Health Fairs, Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Centers, or in the comfort of your own home.

For more than 40 years, 9NEWS and 9Health have maintained a partnership focused on keeping Colorado healthy through preventive care and health awareness because prevention saves lives.

9Health is offering low-cost screenings and free flu shots or vouchers at a limited number of fall 9Health Fairs. Appointments are required. In order to protect Coloradans, 9Health will be following CDC and the Tri-county Health Department COVID-19 safety requirements.

Screenings range in price from $25 to $79 and include:

COVID-19 Antibody

Blood Chemistry

PSA

High-Sensitivity C-reactive Protein

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Testosterone

Blood Cell Count

Hemoglobin A1C

Blood Type

Colon Cancer Screening Kit

FREE Flu Shots/Vouchers while supplies last

9Health and Quest Diagnostics have partnered to offer the 9Health Discovery Kit. Choose from COVID-19 antibody testing, and other important preventive health screenings, to build your own kit. Screenings will be done at Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Centers throughout Colorado. Appointments are required.

Screenings range in price from $25 to $79 and include:

COVID-19 Antibody

Blood Chemistry

PSA

High-Sensitivity C-reactive Protein

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Testosterone

Blood Cell Count

Hemoglobin A1C

Blood Type

Colon Cancer Screening Kit

You may not be comfortable with your screenings done in-person, and that’s okay! Get preventive health screenings in the comfort of your home with 9Health atHome.