9Health:365 offers affordable health screenings at fairs across Colorado

DENVER — 9Health:365's fall health fairs are back this year after being postponed due to the pandemic.

The fairs include a wide variety of affordable lab screenings to help show your overall health and risk for chronic disease. A blood chemistry screening is just $39.

Select fairs will also include free flu shots and free COVID-19 vaccinations.

To see a list of screenings available at the fair closest to you, visit 9Health365.org.

This year's fairs will be following CDC safety requirements, requiring masks and encouraging appointments.

Fall fairs will be held at the following times and locations. Visit 9Health365.org for more information and to make an appointment.

Arvada Covenant Church (Arvada)

September 25 from 7 a.m. to noon

CEC Early College Aurora

September 25 from 8 a.m. to noon

Word of Faith/Life Center (Pueblo)

October 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In conjunction with a vaccine clinic

Dolores County

October 2 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Boulder JCC (Boulder)

October 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FACC Edgewater

October 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CEC Early College Denver

October 9 from 8 a.m. to noon

Mercy Housing/Frances Heights (Denver)

October 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Platte Canyon High School (Bailey)

October 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mariposa/La Alma Rec Center (Denver)

October 16 from 8 a.m. to noon

Colorado Sports Leadership Academy (Westminster)

October 16 from 8 a.m. to noon

Discipline Mission Korean Church of Denver

October 16 from 8 a.m. to noon

Anytime Fitness - Elizabeth

October 23 from 9 a.m. to noon

Nederland Community Center (Nederland)

November 13 from 9 a.m. to noon

Feria de Salud at Commerce City Family 9Health Fair at Adams City High School

November 13 from 7 a.m. to noon

Denver Indian Health and Family Services (Denver)

November 20 from 8 a.m. to noon

9Health:365, previously known as 9Health Fair, can help you improve your health, strengthen your immune system, and get on track to living your healthiest life, every day of the year.

If you are immune-compromised or a high-risk group for COVID-19, you may want to avoid gatherings of people like the health fair. You can get some of the same affordable screenings available at 9Health Fairs at certain Quest Diagnostic Centers. Purchase screenings at 9health365.org/labscreenings.

