9Health Fairs and Preventive Health

For 40 years, 9Health Fairs have been held in a variety of locations, including churches, schools, medical facilities and even large event spaces like the Pepsi Center. Each 9Health Fair location is unique in terms of additional offerings that are needed within their communities.

Although there is a wide variety of 9Health Fair locations, it is important to note that 9Health offers all of its blood screenings at all locations. The Blood Chemistry screening is $35 and it evaluates 28 different health measures (i.e., cholesterol, glucose, kidney and liver function, etc.)

No matter what blood screening you select, there will be a medical professional available to draw your blood and send the samples to Quest Laboratories for testing. Fortunately, you do not have to fast prior to your blood draw, so you can go ahead and eat your breakfast prior to attending your 9Health Fair.

In addition to the affordable health screenings that are available at all locations, many 9Health Fair locations will also offer free screenings. The free screenings vary by location depending on the availability of specialized medical professionals who are able to volunteer.

Some of the free screenings that may be offered at a 9Health include – Ask A Medical Question, Bone Health, Lung Function, Bone Density, Sleep Apnea, and Stress Management Screenings. There are approximately 22 free health screenings that may be offered at a 9Health Fair. To be sure what will be offered at a specific location, visit Find A Fair today.

Volunteers to help you

Not only are there a significant number of medical professionals who volunteer their time at a 9Health Fair, there are plenty of volunteers who are available to help you navigate your fair. Need help with registration? Ask one our volunteers! Are you looking for a particular screening? Ask one of the volunteers to direct you in the right direction. If you are unsure of what screenings are right for you, you can chat with an education registration medical volunteer to help you select what screenings you may need depending on family history, health factors, or general health concerns.

>> Volunteer at a 9Health Fair today!

Attend a 9Health Fair

If you want to attend a 9Health Fair, you are more than welcome to just show up the day of your fair. You will complete a paper registration at the fair and you will receive a copy of your results mailed to you within four to six weeks.

You also have the option to register online! If you choose to register online for a 2019 9Health fair this fall, you will be able to receive a NEW online personalized results dashboard and evidence-based health education to improve or maintain your health. This online results dashboard is only available to those who register online this fall!

Find A Fair and register online today!

Your 9Health Fair Results

If any of your levels indicate you need immediate attention and follow up, our nurses will call you within 24 to 48 hours of your screening so you can contact your provider immediately. They can also help you understand what might be going on and direct you to other resources you might need.

If you ever have any questions regarding your results, you can call our medical professionals at our office and they will be happy to answer them for you. We do encourage you to take your results to your primary care provider, so he or she can help you track your numbers (think cholesterol, thyroid, A1c, etc).

In addition to the 9Health Fairs, 9Health is working to increase access to local health resources and health education that you care about. The goal is to empower individuals to attend a 9Health Fair, but also equip people with the tools they need to help them along their health journey throughout the year.

9Health Fairs can help you learn more about your health and uncover possible health risks in a friendly and professional environment. With the increased medical costs and confusion with health insurance, it pays to use your local community 9Health Fairs. Find a location near you this fall and don’t forget your free flu shot. The first 9Health Fair of the fall season begins Sept.10 with the 9Health Fair Express at the Pepsi Center from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Register online for the Pepsi Center 9Health Fair Express today!

Now that you have a better understanding of what 9Health Fair is, we’ll see you there!