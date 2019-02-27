Dr. Tista Ghosh, interim chief medical officer of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, has been named Vice President of Health Strategy at 9Health. Dr. Ghosh plans to hold both roles.

“As a preventive medicine physician, I look forward to working with 9Health, a partner to both healthcare and public health in prevention. I feel 9Health can really reach people who don’t access the healthcare system in other ways and actively engage them in their own health,” Dr. Ghosh said about her new role with 9Health.

As the chief medical officer for the state, Dr. Ghosh provides scientific and administrative oversight of all public health programs in Colorado. She has a strong understanding of population health interventions in a variety of public health practice areas ranging from infectious to environmental to chronic diseases.

“Dr. Ghosh is one of the foremost authorities on preventive health in Colorado," said 9Health Chief Executive Officer Gary Drews. "We are so fortunate to gain Tista’s strategic guidance as 9Health celebrates its 40th year of providing free and affordable health screenings, and moves into the next 40 as we develop new year-round preventive health tools to serve any and all Coloradoans.”

Dr. Ghosh brings more than a decade of experience in public health at the local, state, federal and international levels.

At the local level, she helped set up a cardiovascular disease screening program for underinsured women and connected them to a primary care provider for continuous care. In 2017, she was appointed by the director of the CDC to serve on the United States Community Preventive Services Task Force, a panel of experts who review evidence and make recommendations to guide community-level prevention and population health efforts across the country.

Prevention is the core of 9Health’s mission and Dr. Ghosh’s knowledge and experience will be invaluable. She is a physician trained in both preventive and internal medicine, with a master’s degree in public health from Yale University. She is also trained in applied epidemiology from her time as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

9Health is celebrating 40 years serving Colorado and the addition of Dr. Ghosh will help 9Health evolve to meet the needs of today’s health consumer by providing a prevention partner all year long.

With the 2019 spring health fair season approaching, 9Health has over 100 fairs planned across the state. In 2018 over 38,000 Coloradans participated, and this year 9Health hopes to educate and screen even more residents to continue to prevent health-related issues.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Workout Wednesday routines