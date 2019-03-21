DENVER — Your high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, or hsCRP, level may better define your risk for heart disease when taken into consideration with other traditional risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, family history, and obesity.

The test is a marker for inflammation.

“If the coronary arteries get plaques, they become inflamed. It’s a pretty reliable marker that you may have active coronary artery disease. If you have a very low c-reactive protein it’s good evidence that you probably don’t,” said Dr. Michael McDermott, Director of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at the University of Colorado Hospital and a member of the 9Health Medical Advisory Committee.

Your hsCRP level may be higher, however, if you are experiencing an illness or injury at the time of the screening.

“It’s a nonspecific marker for inflammation," Dr. McDermott added. "So, if you had the flu that day or you had an injury or anything that was inflammatory, your c-reactive protein could be elevated for that reason. But in the absence of having some other cause, a high c-reactive protein suggests that you have coronary artery disease.”

If you’re considering this screening, it’s recommended you get it in conjunction with the blood chemistry and hemoglobin A1c screening which screens for diabetes and cholesterol. For more on the available screening, click here.

If you already know you might be at risk for heart disease, you may want to consider getting this screening. As with all our screenings, we encourage you to share the results with your healthcare provider.

