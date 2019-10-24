DENVER — Healthgrades has released its new 2020 analysis of top-performing hospitals.

Healthgrades, the Denver-based online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, evaluated the performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide, assessing outcomes across 32 procedures and conditions. Healthgrades’ 2020 Specialty Excellence Award recognized the leading hospitals ranked in the top 10% in key specialties such as cardiac surgery, stroke care, joint replacement and critical care.

The ranking also further recognized the hospitals that were America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Specialty Care with an * symbol.

In Denver alone, of the 69 hospitals in the city, 17 were recognized with Healthgrades Speciality Excellence Awards.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal.

