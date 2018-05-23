It is Memorial Day weekend, which means it’s time for grilling out, family barbeques and hanging out at the pool.

9NEWS Medical Expert Dr. Comilla Sasson has a look at some of the health facts and fiction being spread about popular holiday weekend activities.

1) Can grilling your meat can cause cancer? FACT

Unfortunately, yes it can.

Charred grilled meat due to cooking at high temperatures is associated with an increased risk of carcinogens (cancer-causing chemicals).

The smoke from fat droppings which come from charcoal can also increase the risk for carcinogens. And you may have to put down the hot dog or bratwurst, as processed and red meats can be associated with an increased risk of stomach and colon cancers.

Tips to decrease your risk:

- Make the healthier choice and grill fish, turkey burgers, fruits and vegetables.

- Use aluminum foil to decrease the fat droppings onto the charcoal.

- Don't overcook meats.

2) Is dry drowning a real thing? FACT*

Dry drowning is a term we don't really use much any more.

It is a very rare condition that happens after a near-drowning event. A child (usually) will swallow a lot of water and get a build-up of pressure in their lungs. This can cause a damaging reaction in the lungs, which causes fluids to build up. This can be seen 12-24 hours after the event. Signs to look for are any difficulty breathing, fevers, changing color (blue around the lips), increased breathing rate, vomiting, headaches and extreme fatigue.

Again, it is a very rare event, but should be something parents should be on the lookout for. Seek medical attention immediately if you child has any of these symptoms.

BONUS: What are the most common grilling injuries we see in the emergency department during Memorial Day weekend?

Burns are very common, especially for children and pets. People starting up their grills also need to be safe with their use of lighter fluid.

Lacerations from prepping meats and sides are also common.

Food-borne illnesses are too. Don't leave that potato salad and meat out for hours in the hot sun. And don't keep reheating those leftovers.

