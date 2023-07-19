Colorado hospitals seeing more people sick due to heat

State health leaders are worried hotter summers will mean busier emergency rooms.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Colorado's climate is getting warmer, and hospitals are noticing more people going to the emergency room for illnesses tied to heat.

Numbers from the state show last year nearly 500 people went to the emergency room because of the heat. Ten years ago, data shows, hospitals saw about 300 people each year for the same reason.

Sometimes these situations can become deadly. People experiencing heatstroke have a high body temperature and they become dizzy and confused. As heat waves become more common, health officials expect to see more of these emergencies.

"Just in general, especially with the rapid change in weather we experienced this year also, I don't think folks were prepared to go from the chilly spring we had to 100-degree days," said Dr. Genevieve Hillis, an emergency medicine doctor at UCHealth.

Several agencies across the state are actively working to address extreme heat. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, there's a group evaluating the best ways to increase shade, such as adding trees or orienting new buildings to provide more shade.

People can help prevent heat-related illness by drinking water often, limiting outdoor activity and wearing loose-fitting clothes. Health officials also recommend checking in with adults who are at greater risk at least two times a day.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Climate

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.