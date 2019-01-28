DENVER — Every year in the U.S., approximately 3,500 infants die from sleep-related causes, such as sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). This is by far one of the most nerve-wracking things for parents. How do you keep your infant safe at home?



What is the “Safe to Sleep” campaign from the American Academy (AAP) of Pediatrics?

Sleeping on the stomach can double the risk for SIDS. As a result, the AAP recommends that every sleep until the child is at least one year old is on his or her back. Save tummy time for playtime, but always put your infant down for a nap or sleep on her back.

What’s a safe sleep environment?

Use whatever works best for you. The key is a firm surface which meets current safety standards. We chose to use a play-yard (also known as a pack & play) in our room with our two children.

-Tips for a safe sleep surface:

-Surface should be firm and not soft.

-No loose material (e.g. crib sheet fits snugly over the mattress)

-Bare is best. Nothing in the bed. No pillows, blankets, teddy bears etc.

-No bumpers inside the crib.

-Make sure your child does not overheat. One extra layer more than what you are wearing is best.

-Do not let your infant fall asleep in a car seat. The head position can cause the infant to block the airway and potentially suffocate.

How long should baby be in your room with you?

The AAP recommends your infant stays in your room with you for at least 6 months, ideally up to 1 year. This controversial recommendation is to help decrease the chances of SIDS by having parents in the room with the child. However, less than 10 percent of all SIDS deaths are after 6 months of age. Other research has shown infants sleep better after four months in their own rooms. Anyone who has slept with a child in the room knows it can be very challenging for parents to sleep. We kept our infants in our room until six months, and had to balance our own sleep needs with that of our baby’s.

Swaddle or no swaddle?

Swaddling is wrapping a blanket snugly around the baby’s body to simulate the womb. This can help infants sleep at night. AAP does recommend stopping swaddling your baby by 2 months or until the infant starts to be able to roll. It is important to keep the hips free, and to make sure the infant does not overheat.

Is it ok to bed-share and bring your child into the bed?

There is strong evidence linking bed-sharing with a higher risk for injury to your child. Parents, especially when sleep-deprived, can roll over onto their infant and cause the child to suffocate or hurt the child. An adult bed is also a very dangerous place given the loose bedding and soft mattresses. Bring the child into your room in his own safe sleep environment like a crib or bassinet.

Follow 9NEWS Medical Expert Dr. Comilla Sasson on Facebook and Twitter. Have a medical question or health topic idea? Email Dr. Comilla at c.sasson@9news.com