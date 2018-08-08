KUSA — Childhood obesity rates continue to rise year after year.

We are still trying to determine how to stem this tide as a medical community. One of those areas is how active our kids are. Kids are getting approximately eight hours of sedentary time per day, most of it in front of a screen.

A new statement from the American Heart Association warns about the link between sedentary behavior and obesity in kids.

Sedentary behavior is when kids are not moving – whether that is doing homework, playing video games or on their mobile devices. Research has shown that as kids get older, the amount of time they are in front of the screen increases as well.

Watching TV, overall, is declining, but spending time on the laptop, mobile devices, and internet has been increasing.

Current recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics on screentime (which includes TV, internet, mobile devices) for kids are:

Under 2 years old - Zero hours per day

2-5 years old - 1 hour or less per day

6 years and older - dependent on parents, but setting limits on time is best

Some tips for parents to get kids moving and off of their screens:

Limit access to televisions, video games, mobile devices and computers in the bedroom.

More time playing outdoors

Eat meals together as a family (and not in front of the TV)

Encourage kids to get outdoors to play

Team and individual sports are a great way to build confidence, social and athletic skills

