DENVER — More than 5 million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with heart failure.

Heart failure occurs when the heart does not pump blood effectively to the vital organs and other parts of the body.

About half of those diagnosed will die within five years from heart failure. But, there is hope.

Carol Beeley was 48 years old when her life changed drastically. She had been feeling tired, short of breath, and passed out at work. She was taken to the ER where she convinced herself and her doctors she could go home because nothing was wrong.

But a few days later, still feeling poorly, she was watching television late at night, which may have saved her life.

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell started to describe her symptoms of having a heart attack. Carol recognized these as symptoms she was experiencing: left arm pain, sense of dread, and feeling fatigued. She googled what time would be best to get to the Emergency Department.

Three hours later, her life changed drastically when she got to the Emergency Department. Within minutes, she was getting an EKG, X-ray, labs, an echocardiogram, and ultimately a diagnosis of heart failure.

Fortunately, her husband, who she calls her greatest advocate, was at her side when she was diagnosed with heart failure and had to have a defibrillator implanted in her chest.

Although Carol was young when she developed heart failure, the average age of onset for heart failure is 70.

But there are many things people can do earlier in life to prevent heart failure.

Dr. Ira Dauber, who is an Interventional Cardiologist and Heart Failure Specialist at South Denver Cardiology Associates, joined us Friday to talk about the types of heart failure, what people can do to prevent developing heart failure, and the advances in care that are changing the way heart failure patients are treated.

Signs and Symptoms of Heart Failure:

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Fatigue

Fast heart rate

Wheezing

Excess fluid in body tissues

For more information about heart failure, and other heart conditions, go to www.heart.org.

For more information about heart failure, and other heart conditions, go to www.heart.org.