SCL Health, Intermountain Healthcare announce plans to merge

The combined non-profit system will employ more than 58,000 caregivers.

DENVER — Intermountain Healthcare and Colorado-based SCL Health have signed a letter of intent to merge, the companies announced Thursday.

The combined non-profit system will employ more than 58,000 caregivers and operate 33 hospitals, and it will operate 385 clinics across six states.

"The merged organization will create a model health system to provide high-quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare to more patients and communities in Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Kansas," according to a news release.

SCL Health's medical faculties along the Front Range include St. Joseph Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center, and Platte Valley Medical Center.

A briefing, scheduled to take place Thursday at 11 a.m., will provide more details about how this merger will impact SCL Health's patients and its hundreds of clinics and care sites across Colorado.

