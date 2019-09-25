COLORADO, USA — Kaiser Permanente has reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract with its service worker unions that avoids a planned October walkout.

The Oakland, California-based managed care consortium has been embroiled in contentious labor dispute with the unions that led workers to approve a weeklong strike slated to start on Oct. 14 that would include more than 85,000 workers, including 3,100 employees in Colorado. The agreement means that the strike will likely not happen now.

The agreement comes in the wake of a two-day bargaining session earlier this week. Kaiser and the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions — which includes 11 local unions from three international labor groups — have been in active bargaining for the past five months.

Pat Johnson-Gibson, vice president of the Service Employees International Union Local 105, which covers the Colorado region, said she feels positive that the contract will be passed.

“This agreement will allow us to rebuild the worker-management partnership that has been so important to all of us in making Kaiser successful over the last 20 years,” Georgette Bradford, an ultrasound technologist for Kaiser, said in a statement. “Reaching an agreement was not easy, it had lots of twists and turns, but in the end we accomplished what we set out to do – reach an agreement that is good for patients, workers and our communities.”

> Read more at the Denver Business Journal

PREVIOUS: Kaiser workers in Colorado vote to strike against health care giant

RELATED: Nurses, auto strikes may be signs of awakening US unions

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS