Members of Service Employees International Union Local 105 have voted to authorize a strike against health care giant Kaiser Permanente after the contract between both expires Sept. 30.

The union said in a news release that 62% of the more than 3,000 members working at Kaiser cast a ballot, with 96% of those voting to authorize an unfair labor practices strike for "failing to bargain in good faith." The work stoppage would be the nation's largest in more than 20 years, idling 85,000 union members nationwide.

Kaiser alleged in a statement that the union used misleading ballot questions to secure the successful strike vote. The nonprofit also said a strike isn't imminent and it recently made a contract offer to the union.

