State panel makes recommendations for safe ketamine usage

A panel looked at the drug's use during prehospital emergency medical care.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado health leaders released recommendations Wednesday about the use of ketamine in prehospital situations following a review that was conducted when questions about its use surfaced after the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

On Aug. 24, 2019, Aurora Police Department (APD) officers contacted McClain, 23, while he was walking home from a convenience store where he'd gone to pick up a drink. Three days later, on Aug. 27, he died at a hospital of undetermined causes, according to the Adams County Coroner's Office.

McClain was given a dose of the drug by paramedics with Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) during a struggle with Aurora Police. McClain later died and his family recently reached a $15 million settlement with the City of Aurora.

Two paramedics were indicted in McClain's death, and according to the indictment, they overestimated McClain's weight by roughly 57 pounds and administered a dose of ketamine that was appropriate for a person weighing 77 pounds more than him.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) is responsible for licensing or certifying those who provide medical care in prehospital environments. CDPHE can issue waivers to EMS agency medical directors who meet certain criteria, and those waivers permit them to administer ketamine. The review looked at those waivers.

“We convened a diverse group of experts to examine the use of ketamine in the field by emergency medical services. We did a thorough review of the latest research and drew on the many years of experience from the committee members,” said Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer, CDPHE.

“I’m truly proud of this committee’s work and am committed to determining what recommendations should be adopted by the state," he said.

The panel found that ketamine is a safe drug "if used properly and monitored closely" but that "adverse effects" have arisen due to the drug being administered when it may not have been medically necessary.

The panel also found possible racial bias when looking at the administration of the drug and raised concerns about whether it was used disproportionately for marginalized people or in communities of color. It was recommended that new policies and trainings be added to help combat the issue.

The panel also recommended that ketamine be used in very "limited settings" where there are "no other means available to safely assess, treat and transport the patient." These situations could include instances where the person presents an "imminent threat" of harm to themselves or others.

Other recommendations from the report include the following:

Specifying when the use of ketamine may be needed in emergency settings.

Rejecting excited delirium syndrome as an acceptable diagnosis.

Basing the standard dose on body stature (small/average/large): 300/400/500 mg for males and 250/350/450 mg for females.

Monitoring of a patient who has received ketamine closely. All ambulances should contain a checklist of actions for appropriate dosing and monitoring.

Augmenting paramedic educational curriculum to add modalities in patient handoff from law enforcement, racial equity and implicit bias training, verbal de-escalation techniques, and a stronger focus on patient monitoring practices with sedation.

Creating more consistent practices among all emergency medical services and ground ambulances through statewide oversight.

In July, the state notified Medical Directors of Emergency Medical Services of the suspension of ketamine for excited delirium and agitation in the prehospital setting. This report does not change the current suspension of the use of ketamine in emergency settings.

