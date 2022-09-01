Colorado Springs lake closes due to E. coli

Memorial Park hosts a Labor Day Lift Off hot air balloon event this weekend.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs' most popular lake is now closed due to a positive E. coli test.

The City of Colorado Springs said Prospect Lake in Memorial Park is closed to bodily contact effective immediately following a positive test for an elevated concentration of E. coli.

The test, which drew a water sample on Aug. 31, returned an E. coli level of 307.6 organisms per 100 milliliters, while the acceptable level for E. coli is 255 organisms per 100 milliliters. The results were received Thursday morning, the city said.

Swimming, bathing, paddle boarding, tubing, water skiing and non-motorized boating of any kind are not allowed during the closure and pets are not allowed. Fishing areas will remain open, though anglers are urged to clean fish well and remove guts.

According to the city, Prospect Lake was retested Thursday, and the results will be returned Friday. The lake could be reopened based on the new test results.

Memorial Park hosts Colorado Springs' Labor Day Lift Off hot air balloon event this weekend.

