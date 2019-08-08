AURORA, Colo. — UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital hosted a mass casualty and disaster conference for medical teams around the state. Its goal: to work together for emergency preparedness.

RELATED: 22 victims of El Paso Walmart shooting identified

RELATED: Dayton: 9 killed in the US's 2nd mass shooting in 24 hours

Byron Reed

“These issues are not unique to this hospital or any other hospital,” said UCHealth’s Trauma Medical Director Dr. Robert McIntyre. “It’s something that we all need to be prepared to deal with, disasters that occur within our community.”

UCHealth’s doctors and nurses have first-hand experience in dealing with emergency responses. Their hospital was one of the facilities that treated victims of the Aurora theater shooting.

Byron Reed

“We certainly learned a lot back in 2012 … after that incident occurred,” McIntyre said. “We brought together a group of people in an after-action review of how our hospital and our staff responded to the incident.”

McIntyre said after the shooting, the hospital staff talked about what went well, what they should reinforce and what they could all do better.

“The years have passed since 2012 and there have been multiple incidents not only locally in our community but around the country, and we continue to learn from other people,” McIntyre said.

Incidents like the recent shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio were on the minds of healthcare professionals attending the conference.

“I wish I could be there,” said ICU nurse Michael Long. “And you just hope that they have the resources and training to take care of it as well as we were able to.”

Byron Reed

Long was working at UCHealth in Aurora the night of the shooting and said that night was filled with chaos.

“There were people all over the place … there were plainclothes officers, there were officers that were in full body armor,” he said.

Long now works at the new UCHealth facility in Greeley and said attending the conference is important to make sure they have the resources there in case something like this would happen.

“With starting the new hospital up in Greeley, we’ve been looking for people to get trained up on these things so that we can bring these skills to bear in this new setting,” Long said.

And as a show of support for the medical staffs in El Paso and Dayton, the group signed banners that will be sent to Texas and Ohio.

Byron Reed

“Let the people know that they’re not alone, that there are people all over the country that know what they’ve gone through and understand what they’ve gone through and want to let them know that we’re here and we support them,” Long said.

Byron Reed

“We’re interested in helping other people,” McIntyre said. “But we’re also interested in them helping us so that as a group, we can all do as best as we can to take care of our communities.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS